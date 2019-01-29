Future admits he is ''crazy'' because he shop's for clothes ''every day''.
The 35-year-old rapper - who has four children from previous relationships and welcomed his and Joie Chavis' son Hendrix into the world last month - thinks he needs to ''stop'' splurging because he currently splashes out up to $300,000 on kitting out his own and his kids' wardrobes.
Speaking on Complex magazine's YouTube feature, 'Future Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex', he said: ''When I get started, I don't stop.
''I be buying my little girl 10, 20 pairs of Chanel and she ain't nothing but nine years old. She got more bags than grown ladies. No cap.
''I shop every day. I probably spend two to three hundred thousand dollars on clothes a month. It's crazy -- I gotta stop.''
'The Wizrd' hitmaker also confessed that he has always loved fashion since he was a child and enjoyed playing around with his wardrobe to get bold looks that make him ''stand out''.
He added: ''From the beginning I always wore different kind of trainers and different kind of shoes. I've always been in to fashion, so I pretty much never switched off.
''From the beginning it was always about standing out, just being around my uncles and just being where I'm from, standing out was good, it ain't always good to blend in.
''I have so many clothes you can just go in my closet and pick out what you want, if you can fit it, you can get it.''
