Freya Ridings ''would not be OK'' if she won a BRIT Award.

The 'Lost Without You' hitmaker has confessed she can't even ''comprehend'' that she has been nominated for the music award.

She said: ''I just can't really comprehend my world where I even get to go, let alone being nominated ... It's just really bizarre because you just don't think of things like that when you're a chubby little ginger kid at school. Then suddenly you're here. Just even the idea of it blows my mind.''

And the 25-year-old singer - who attended the BRIT School in 2010 - is so grateful for having such a ''whirlwind'' year.

Speaking on The BRITs Are Coming, she admitted of her career: ''It's been such a whirlwind, I honestly can't actually believe it. I get to travel to world and do what I love out of heartbreak.''

Meanwhile, Freya previously admitted she has come a long way since she struggled to get 100 people to watch her perform.

She said: ''When I first started, I'd play to a few people. My mum would invite everyone she knew and the venue was filled. Then the venues started to get bigger and I'd say to Mum, 'Well we don't know 100 people - how are we going to fill this one?' This recent tour, I played to over 19,000 people in total all over the UK. Me and Mum don't know that many people, so they must be actually buying tickets to come and see me!''

Freya is set to battle it out with Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Mabel and Mahalia to be crowned Best Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2020, which take place at London's famous O2 Arena on February 18.