Frenchy Morgan wants to look like a ''fantasy anime doll''.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - whose real name is Angelique Morgan - is set to undergo surgery to bag her dream look, which she says will see her end up looking like a character from an anime, which is a type of traditionally Japanese animation.

Frenchy says she wants to look ''more Asian and more sexy'', and will be undergoing a transformation to get ''really big boobs''.

She said: ''I just want to look like a fantasy anime doll with a super power. I am not satisfied with my look right now. I'm not going to be happy until I have surgery so I can look more Asian and more sexy.

''I'm on my quest to get a transformation to look like my favourite anime doll. She's tall and slim and beautiful and she has really, really, really big boobs.''

Frenchy, 44, currently has breast implants to make her chest a 34E, and has said she wants bigger implants because she gets upset when people think her breasts are ''natural''.

She added: ''I don't want to look natural - natural is boring. [I want to look] as plastic as possible.''

So far, Frenchy has spent $50,000 on her look, with a nose job and two breast enlargements, but is ready to splash more cash on further surgery.

The reality star is planning to undergo seven surgeries within the next year to achieve her desired look, and has said she doesn't care what people think about her plans.

During an episode of 'Hooked on the Look', she said: ''If you don't like it, move on.''