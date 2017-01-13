Freddy Parker is set to move out of his shared flat with Matt Terry.

The former 'X Factor' contestant moved in with the show's winner in London just a few weeks ago but Matt admitted that their days of living together could soon be over as Freddy is considering moving home.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the launch of Cirque Du Soleil's Amaluna in London on Thursday (12.01.17), Matt said: ''We've moved in, I think he might be moving home at some point. He's doing his writing and he's a bit far away.

''But at the moment we're all so busy I don't get to see anyone. We haven't had a housewarming yet.''

Matt and Freddy shared a mentor, Nicole Scherzinger, on the show and although Freddy was voted off just two weeks into the live shows, he recently revealed he is still in contact with the star.

He said: ''I've been in contact with Nicole since I've left, she's been so supportive and I know that she sees potential in me so to me that's the best thing in the world. I really look up to her and I think she's incredible so for her to see potential in me is the best thing ever, I really hope she does support me throughout my career.''

Despite missing out on winning a contract with Simon Cowell's label Syco on the show, Freddy admitted he is even more determined than ever to bag a record deal as he gave up his university studies to write music and perform at various gigs.

He explained: ''I've given up all my old life, like all my uni stuff which is amazing but I think what I've got to think of now is a long term plan and get in a recording studio which I'm hoping to do next week and start recording all the original stuff that I have been writing. I'm really excited to get myself out there in that way. To be able to get a record deal and signed would be amazing.''