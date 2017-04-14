Matt Terry has revealed Freddy Parker has moved out of their flat share.

The 23-year-old popstar, who won 'X Factor' 2016, moved in with fellow contestant and BFF Freddy Parker in London last year after they struck up a bromance on the show but Matt has now confirmed that Freddy has moved out.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Matt said: ''He wanted to go home, he wanted to save money, he's writing a lot - it was what was best for him. We're still cool. He's still my little brother. I haven't seen him this week but hopefully we will catch up (on 'The X Factor' tour rehearsals). He wanted to move home, he needed to save money. I completely understood so, I just said to him 'do what you gotta do but I'm always here for you, I'm your mate', so it's all good.''

But Matt has stressed that he has no plans to relocate out of the capital.

He said: ''I'm planning on staying put in London I'm still here.''

On announcing the initial flat share Matt tweeted: ''So me and the little bro @FreddyParker98 just found an awesome apartment! Bring on the man caveeeeeeee.''

Freddy responded by tweeting: ''BRING IT ON!''

Meanwhile, Matt was previously forced to explain that he and the 18-year-old singer were just friends, after viewers claimed they spotted the pair kissing on stage during 'The X Factor' final.

Matt said: ''As far as I'm concerned, I am a heterosexual man - but I will totally keep fans up to date with my personal life and who I am dating. They will be the first to know.''

And he denied the kiss in a magazine interview: ''We didn't kiss! We hit it off and we've been best mates ever since. I love Freddy, but he's not my type. A kiss never happened.''