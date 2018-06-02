Frankie Grande has opened up about his coming out story and admits he was ''so nervous'' about telling his younger sister Ariana Grande that he was gay.
Frankie Grande was ''so nervous'' about coming out as gay to his sister Ariana Grande.
The 35-year-old dancer told his younger sibling that he was gay when she was 11 years old and although he was worried about her reaction, Ariana proved to be wiser beyond her years.
Speaking to the new issue of Gay Times magazines, he said: ''I remember being so nervous to tell my little sister. I was like, 'I have something to tell you... I'm gay.' And she was like, 'Cool, do you have a boyfriend.' And I was like, 'Yeah,' and she was like, 'When do I get to meet him.'
''I was, like, 'Really? It's that simple?' So it went really well.''
Frankie admits when he told their mother Joan Grande he was homosexual she was initially nervous about what health implications his lifestyle could have for him, but she was fully supportive of his sexuality.
He explained: ''With my mom, she didn't know much about the community. She was raised in a different time, where being gay was very unaccepted, and she lost several of her friends to AIDS, so she was very concerned with the fact that I would be able to live a very happy, healthy lifestyle. Fortunately I'd already met some very well-adjusted, out and proud gay men, so I was able to tell her, 'Look, I can be one of those men in this world,' and she told me to go out there and do it.''
Ariana, 24, recently released her new single 'No Tears Left To Cry', which has been described as a ''gay anthem''.
Frankie insists his coming out story and relationship with Ariana shows that she has always supported the LGBTQ community.
He previously said: ''That song is a gay anthem, it is! She's always been so supportive of the LGBTQ community, and her songs have always said that. In the new single, she says, 'They point out the colours in you, I see 'em too, and boy, I like 'em.' That's her celebrating every kind of love you can imagine. Every colour of the rainbow. Plus, she's got a rainbow across her face on the cover of the single. Ariana is anything but subtle. She and I support the community with every chance we get. I basically raised her. Ariana and I are 10 years apart and she grew up with a really gay brother who just loves her unconditionally, and it's reciprocated.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...