Frankie Grande has split from the married couple he was romancing, after the trio made their relationship public in November.
Frankie Grande has split from the married couple he was romancing.
The 35-year-old dancer revealed in November he had been dating Mike Pophis and Daniel Sinasohn for around three months, and now he has revealed he's once again single, as the trio have decided to end their romance.
He said: ''I am single. I've been single for about a month now. It's really good.''
But Frankie - who is the older brother of singer Ariana Grande - has no hard feelings toward the married pair, as he says he's still ''super grateful'' for the experience the relationship gave him.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he added: ''I'm super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn't working out anymore. I'm super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends ... that's the important thing.''
Frankie revealed the news of his romance late last year, after the trio had been together for three months.
He said at the time: ''These are my boyfriends. [We've been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it's like five years.''
Meanwhile, Frankie previously spoke about how his '7 Rings' hitmaker sister immediately accepted him when he came out as gay to her when she was 11 years old.
He said: ''Ariana and I are 10 years apart and she grew up with a really gay brother who just loves her unconditionally, and it's reciprocated. When I came out to her, she was 11 years old and I was like, 'I have to tell you something.' She was like, 'What?' I said, 'I'm gay'. And she was like, 'OK, cool. Do you have a boyfriend? Great, do I get to meet him?' It didn't faze her at all. So very early on, Ariana embraced us. For her entire life, she has known that being gay is just part of the everyday gig. And she knows that, in a way, it makes us more special and more beautiful.''
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
Currently nominated for British Breakthrough Act at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Mabel has arrived with a new video for her single 'Don't Call Me Up'.
Set to embark on their UK-wide your this February, London band Another Sky unveil another artistic video. This time it's for their song 'Apple Tree'.
5 Seconds Of Summer have teamed up with Julia Michaels for a brand new version of their song 'Lie To Me'.
London rapper Fredo is set to drop his debut studio album 'Third Avenue' later this year and now unveils new promotional single 'Survival of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...