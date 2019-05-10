Frankie Grande is ''the most in love [he's] ever been'' with his new boyfriend Hale Leon, four months after he announced he had split from married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis.
Frankie Grande is ''the most in love [he's] ever been'' with his new boyfriend Hale Leon.
The 36-year-old brother of singer Ariana Grande has said he's ''insanely happy'' in his new romance, which comes four months after he revealed he had split from dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis.
He said: ''I'm insanely happy though, by the way, like don't care about anybody else, I'm the most in love I've ever been. Hale is the best person on the planet, actually. Just amazing.
''He's very shy and a little bit proper. So I literally had to ask him to dance, and then I had to be like, 'Is it okay if I kiss you?' It was very you know, wait to the third date kind of thing, you know situation.''
Following his split from Daniel and Mike, the dancer said he got ''some crazy DMs from fans,'' because ''everyone'' wanted to date him.
He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Well, just everyone wants to date me. And it was not even fans, it's, like, friends too. Everyone's like, 'Awww, you have a boyfriend, sad face.' I was like, 'When I was single you didn't send me like, 'Oh, you don't have a boyfriend, smiley face' ... I'm like, 'Where were you before?'''
Meanwhile, Frankie previously admitted he often goes to his sister for help when it comes to love advice.
When asked if he gets dating advice from 25-year-old Ariana, he said: ''Absolutely. She's the first person I talk to [about it!]''
And although their respective careers are often hectic, Frankie says they ''always'' find the time to talk to one another, and are ''very close'' as siblings.
Asked how often he speaks to the '7 Rings' singer, he said: ''Always! We're talking 24/7. I was talking to her on my way in and I'll probably talk to her as soon as I pick my phone back up. You know, we're very, very close.
''We're on FaceTime for, like, an hour a day. I don't know where we find the time, but we just do it.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...