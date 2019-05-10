Frankie Grande is ''the most in love [he's] ever been'' with his new boyfriend Hale Leon.

The 36-year-old brother of singer Ariana Grande has said he's ''insanely happy'' in his new romance, which comes four months after he revealed he had split from dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis.

He said: ''I'm insanely happy though, by the way, like don't care about anybody else, I'm the most in love I've ever been. Hale is the best person on the planet, actually. Just amazing.

''He's very shy and a little bit proper. So I literally had to ask him to dance, and then I had to be like, 'Is it okay if I kiss you?' It was very you know, wait to the third date kind of thing, you know situation.''

Following his split from Daniel and Mike, the dancer said he got ''some crazy DMs from fans,'' because ''everyone'' wanted to date him.

He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Well, just everyone wants to date me. And it was not even fans, it's, like, friends too. Everyone's like, 'Awww, you have a boyfriend, sad face.' I was like, 'When I was single you didn't send me like, 'Oh, you don't have a boyfriend, smiley face' ... I'm like, 'Where were you before?'''

Meanwhile, Frankie previously admitted he often goes to his sister for help when it comes to love advice.

When asked if he gets dating advice from 25-year-old Ariana, he said: ''Absolutely. She's the first person I talk to [about it!]''

And although their respective careers are often hectic, Frankie says they ''always'' find the time to talk to one another, and are ''very close'' as siblings.

Asked how often he speaks to the '7 Rings' singer, he said: ''Always! We're talking 24/7. I was talking to her on my way in and I'll probably talk to her as soon as I pick my phone back up. You know, we're very, very close.

''We're on FaceTime for, like, an hour a day. I don't know where we find the time, but we just do it.''