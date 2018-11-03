Frankie Grande is in a relationship with a married couple - Mike Pophis and Daniel Sinasohn.
Frankie Grande is in a relationship with a married couple.
The 35-year-old dancer has revealed he has been dating couple Mike Pophis and Daniel Sinasohn for the last three months.
He told Us Weekly magazine: ''These are my boyfriends. [We've been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it's like five years.''
Meanwhile, Frankie previously revealed he came out to his sister when she was 11-years-old.
When asked if it 'no tears left to cry' is a gay anthem, he said: ''It is! She's always been so supportive of the LGBTQ community, and her songs have always said that. In the new single, she says, 'They point out the colours in you, I see 'em too, and boy, I like 'em.' That's her celebrating every kind of love you can imagine. Every colour of the rainbow. Plus, she's got a rainbow across her face on the cover of the single. Ariana is anything but subtle. She and I support the community with every chance we get. I basically raised her. Ariana and I are 10 years apart and she grew up with a really gay brother who just loves her unconditionally, and it's reciprocated. When I came out to her, she was 11 years old and I was like, 'I have to tell you something.' She was like, 'What?' I said, 'I'm gay'. And she was like, 'OK, cool. Do you have a boyfriend? Great, do I get to meet him?' It didn't faze her at all. So very early on, Ariana embraced us. For her entire life, she has known that being gay is just part of the everyday gig. And she knows that, in a way, it makes us more special and more beautiful.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...