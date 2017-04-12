Frances joked she could hear everything her fans were saying about her performance while she was on stage at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Tuesday night (11.04.17).

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter - whose real name is Sophie Frances Cooke - took the stage at the historic venue to play songs from her acclaimed debut album 'Things I've Never Said' - which was released in March.

The 2016 BRITs Critics' Choice Award nominee started her gig with the stunning ballad 'Don't Worry About Me' which had the audience hooked immediately.

Ahead of performing her catchy track 'Let It Out', Frances told her adoring audience fans that she feels like a nosy stalker on stage. She said: ''I got these little mikes in front of the stage which wind things into my ears, it's so bizarre. I mean, I can hear what I'm doing. But the little mics at the side means I can hear you.''

The singer quipped that at least she gets immediate feedback about her shows, adding: ''Like, I can hear everything that you're saying to each other. I know all of my imprint.''

Among the laughter of the audience, Frances invited her fans to sing along the cheerful melody of 'Let It Out', saying: ''You might know this part.''

But for the ''boyfriends and girlfriends who've been dragged here'', Frances gave exact instructions of how to sing the chorus.

Later on, Frances' band members departed the stage so she could perform the beautiful 'Say It Again' alone on stage and she admitted that she ''loves'' being able to change between slow and more upbeat tracks, declaring ''I love the balance,'' while strumming the first notes.

Before ending her concert, the red-haired musician thanked her fans for coming out to support her and making the evening so incredible.

She said: ''I didn't say it actually, thank you very much for being here. I realised I didn't introduce myself. My name is on the front of the building, so ... I'm Frances.''

The down-to-earth-newcomer finished her gig with the track everyone had been waiting for; the emotional ballad 'Grow'.

Introducing the song, she said: ''I just released a new version of this actually, called 'Grow (Stories)'. I was like, I can't call it 'Grow (New Version)'. This is so nuts.''

One member in the audience suggested that she should call the track 'Grow Bigger' which sparked laughter among the crowd.

After the gig, Frances partied to celebrate as she posted on Twitter: ''Drunk, happy and surrounded by friends. THANK YOU LONDAAAAAAAAN (sic)''

But it seems she was feeling the effects of hangover on Wednesday (12.04.17) as she uploaded a selfie to the social media site showing her sat on the sofa holding a Domino's pizza box along with the caption: ''So. Happy. Right. Now. (sic)''