The wardrobe of the late Franca Sozzani is to be auctioned off on Yoox, by her son, Francesco Carrozzini, and all proceeds will go to charity.
The wardrobe of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief will be available to buy on the online fashion retailer two years after her death at the age of 66.
The collection will include 397 ready-to-wear and haute couture pieces, from designers such as Giambattista Valli and Miu Miu and will also feature 190 accessories.
The clothes will be sold in five separate categories, each one representing a time in Franca's illustrious career and personal style; The Eclectic, The Black Tale, The Londoner, The Unconventional and The Dream Dimension.
Proceeds from the sale will fund the Franca Sozzani Chair in Preventive Genomics at Harvard Medical School, developed by the revered editor's son, photographer and filmmaker, Francesco Carrozzini.
Franca's son made the decision to sell the clothes with pal Federico Marchetti, the founder of Yoox, and he intends to use the proceeds to help tackle deadly diseases like the lung cancer that killed his mother.
Franca was one of the most respected editors the publication's history and Franca was honoured by a host of fashion A-listers in a memorial service in 2017.
According to a post made on Vogue's website at the time: ''Among the congregation who heard them were far, far too many fashion notables to list in full, but just some included Valentino Garavani, Sidney Toledano, Jonathan Newhouse, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccoli, Christopher Bailey, and Sarah Burton.''
Also in attendance were the likes of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designer, and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, and fashion designers Donatella Versace and Giorgio Armani.
