Stacey Snider, 20th Century Fox's CEO, has warned studios against releasing too many superhero movies.
20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider has warned studios against releasing too many superhero movies.
DC and Marvel have both enjoyed significant success with superhero franchises over the last decade, but Stacey has admitted that the studios are in danger of saturating the market with their films.
She explained: ''The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn't necessarily based on branded material.
''When you think about 'The Greatest Showman' ... what we had to hang onto was that the music was incredible and that, if ever there was a person to be 'The Greatest Showman' at Christmastime, it was Hugh Jackman. The same with 'The Martian' - it was based on a book that was self-published. It was hardly a bestseller.''
Stacey thinks it's important that the movie business broadens its horizons beyond superhero fans, especially as it's becoming an increasingly globalised industry.
She shared: ''If we don't continue to reach out to the folks that come more than just to see 'The Avengers,' we are going to have just the weekend business.''
The Fox chief admitted, too, that in a social media age, superhero movies are in danger of falling out of favour pretty quickly.
Stacey explained: ''[This] is a reality that we have all had to live with for the last several years.
''I think it is a result of a consumer who is more knowledgeable - they have more information about the quality of the films, they've got more choice, so they can opt in or opt out based on word of mouth and other recommendations.''
She also explained that superhero movies need to feature ''local diverse casts'', citing 'Deadpool' - which starred the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Zazie Beetz - to prove her point.
Stacey explained: ''When you look at a movie like 'Black Panther' or 'Coco', or in the case of 'Deadpool' - it is led by Ryan Reynolds, a Caucasian, but we have a diverse cast that surrounds him - I would venture to say that Zazie Beetz is as popular in the film as he is.
''We are mindful that these big franchise films need to be original, need to respond to local cultures, and local diverse casts.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...