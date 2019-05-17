Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39.

The former wrestler and model tragically passed away on Thursday (16.05.19) morning after being transported from her home in Suffolk County, New York, to a nearby hospital.

According to TMZ, cause of death has not yet been identified, but sources have told the publication it's being classified as ''non-criminal.''

In a statement, WWE said: ''We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends.''

Massaro made her debut in WWE after winning the WWE Diva Search in 2005, which included a $250,000 one-year contract.

She went on to have high profile matches against the likes of Melina, whom she competed against in a WWE Women's Championship during Wrestlemania 23 in 2007, and had a Playboy BunnyMania LumberJill match at Wrestlemania 24 the following year.

Also in 2007 the star took part in 'Survivor: China', but was voted off in the second episode of the series.

She also appeared on the April 2007 cover of Playboy Magazine, which she revealed on an episode of 'Smackdown'.

Massaro cut ties with WWE in 2008, although she later returned for a stint with a lesser known professional wrestling company in 2017.

She had been due to take part in Starrcast, an annual professional wrestling fan convention, next week, and the event has sent their condolences in the wake of her passing.

Starrcast tweeted: ''Everyone at Starrcast would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends, family, fans & colleagues of Ashley Massaro.

''We were looking forward to sharing next week with her & are extremely saddened by her passing. We join the wrestling community in honoring her memory. (sic)''