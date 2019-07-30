Former Maccabees star Orlando Weeks will release a solo album next year.

The British indie rockers - also comprised of Hugo White, Felix White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - announced their split in August 2016, and now the band's lead vocalist has announced a series of shows this September to test out his new material in front of a live audience for the first time.

The run kicks off in Glasgow on September 21, and concludes with two intimate shows at London's Hoxton Hall on September 27 and September 28, and tickets go on sale on Friday (02.08.19) at 9am.

An announcement on his Facebook page reads: ''Orlando Weeks is proud to present a run of very intimate performances in the UK this September to mark the start of a new project. Weeks will be performing new solo material, which will be released as an album next year.

''The tour marks the first time Orlando will perform these songs live with a band.

''The shows are an opportunity to hear this new music first, live and in an intimate setting exclusively, ahead of any recorded music being released.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, August 2nd at 9am local time. (sic)''

Orlando has admitted it hasn't been an easy ride working on a solo record.

He said: ''The album I've been working on for the last eighteen months is very nearly done.

''For me, holding my nerve has been a large part of finishing a record, and there's a certain confidence that comes from discovering a song can survive in a room full of strangers.

''The flip side of that is that you unearth problems you wish had stayed buried.

''There's every chance it won't work, but that's the gamble.''

Announcing their disbandment in a group statement, they said: ''After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now. We are very proud to be able to go out on our own terms, at our creative peak and off the back of the best and biggest shows we have ever done. There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared.

''Love to anyone who has ever stood by our band, bought our records, come and seen us play, or cared and contributed in whatever capacity it may have been. We have always valued it immeasurably, tried to honour it as best we could and can only say thank you to you all very deeply and sincerely ... There will be some farewell celebration shows announced in the near future.

''Once again, especially to fans of The Maccabees, thank you for the countless good times that we will never forget. Take care and we will be in touch soon.''

The 'Toothpaste Kisses' hitmakers also said they would all continue to make music in some capacity going forward.

They added: ''Though there are no concrete plans at this stage, we are all planning to continue making music.

''We are excited about the future and intend to move on, with some sadness, but with appreciation, affection and huge pride at the music we have made and all that we have achieved together.''

The Maccabees formed in 2002 and released four albums; 2007 debut 'Colour It In', 'Wall of Arms' in 2009, 2012's 'Given to the Wild' and 'Marks To Prove It', which came out in July 2015.

Orlando's solo tour dates can be found by visiting orlandoweeks.co.uk