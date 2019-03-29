Joe Flannery has died aged 87.

The Beatles' booking manager, who was often regarded as the ''Secret Beatle'', passed away at his home in Aigburth, Merseyside, north west England, after being unwell ''for the past month''.

Joe's nephew Norman Meek said in a statement: ''He had been unwell for the past month but he was still making plans for the future.

''Fans from all over the world would call at his home and he was always happy to speak with them.

''He had a song, 'Much Missed Man', and I'm sure the city would agree with that sentiment.''

The Cavern Club - where The Beatles played numerous shows in their early years - paid tribute to his life.

A post on the venue's official Twitter account read: ''We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Flannery, a lifelong friend and business associate of Brian Epstein and friend of The Cavern Club.

''Everyone at The Cavern, Beatleweek and all who met him over the years will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family.''

Joe was a lifelong friend of the band's manager Brian Epstein, and was the group's booking manager from 1962 to 1963.

His association with the 'Love Me Do' hitmakers started in 1959 when his flat in Stoneycroft, a district of Liverpool, acted as a meeting place for Merseyside bands such as The Beatles.

He became friends with the group and would often let them sleep at his flat and drive them home the following morning.

Joe once gave a young George Harrison - who died in 2001 aged 58 - driving lessons.

He described his time with the group during their early years as ''very exciting''.

Writing in his book 'Standing in the Wings: The Beatles, Brian Epstein and Me', he said: ''It was a very exciting time. The Beatles were more with me than Brian in the early days.''

Joe is said to have been planning to travel to Norway for a Beatles convention right up until his death.