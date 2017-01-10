Vitar, who portrayed Benny 'The Jet' Rodriguez in classic 1993 sports film The Sandlot, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon in December, 2015, after Samuel Chang was severely injured in an attack allegedly instigated by three firefighters.

Vitar pleaded not guilty to the charge in January, 2016, and was reportedly facing four years in prison. However, he has now entered a plea of no contest to misdemeanour battery and has been sentenced to 90 days of community service.

He also has to attend anger management classes weekly for one year and pay a $2,000 (£1,600) fine. According to TMZ, he has also been ordered to pay an undetermined amount of restitution.

Vitar is due back in court next month (Feb17) and has reportedly been placed on unpaid, six-month suspension from the Los Angeles Fire Department.