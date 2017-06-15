The Foo Fighters could be set to dedicate a song to a late fan when they headline Glastonbury.

Jon Plane contacted Grohl via Twitter to ask if the band could perform 'Everlong' when they appear at the UK music festival later in June in memory of his late wife Laura - a teacher from Devon, South West England - who lost her eight-year battle with cancer in May

Jon and Laura chose 'Everlong' as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters this year to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary but had to cancel as she was too ill to go.

Jon had contacted the band after Laura died asking if they could dedicate 'Everlong' and his request was picked up on social media and was retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to Dave penning a handwritten note back to Jon which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

Dave, 48, wrote: ''Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate. (sic)''

Dave's letter has brought much joy to the grieving widower and he is hoping the note means that the rock group will dedicate the track to his late spouse.

Speaking to The Plymouth Evening Herald newspaper, he said: ''I can picture Laura's little face smiling about it. It is incredible. I am over the moon. Even if Foo Fighters don't dedicate the song to Laura, she would have loved the note anyway. But what I got from the note is that it is going to happen. It is incredible. Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral when it hit me like a wave. I was a mess all of Sunday and Monday and then I saw Dave's message on Tuesday. I was blown away. The power of social media is crazy but incredible.''

After Laura was diagnosed with cancer, she raised more than £70,000 for CoppaFeel - a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness.