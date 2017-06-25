Foo Fighters dedicated 'Everlong' to Laura Plane, a fan who lost her eight-year battle with cancer in May, during their Glastonbury performance on Saturday (24.06.17).
Foo Fighters dedicated a song to a late fan during their Glastonbury performance on Saturday (24.06.17).
The group performed 'Everlong' in tribute to Laura Plane - a teacher from Devon, South West England who lost her eight-year battle with cancer in May - after Laura's husband Jon contacted frontman Dave Grohl on Twitter.
Introducing the song, Dave said: ''I'd like to dedicate this song to someone named Laura, who couldn't be here tonight.
''But we should all dance to this one for her, and that's what I think.''
Jon and Laura chose 'Everlong' as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters this year to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary but had to cancel as she was too ill to attend the gig.
Jon had contacted the band after Laura died asking if they could dedicate 'Everlong' and his request was picked up on social media and retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to Dave penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.
Dave, 48, wrote: ''Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate. (sic)''
Speaking to the Plymouth Evening Herald newspaper, Jon - who watched the festival on TV - said: ''I was in Cornwall at a friend's house so I didn't have any reception but I'm glad I didn't. I hadn't seen the Canadian interview where he talked about it so it ended up being a surprise.
''I watched the show and when it got the end I thought 'they're not going to do it on the last song not on such a huge show as this'.
''Then they did. It was amazing.''
Speaking previously about Dave's letter, Jon said: ''I can picture Laura's little face smiling about it. It is incredible. I am over the moon.
''Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral when it hit me like a wave. I was a mess all of Sunday and Monday and then I saw Dave's message on Tuesday. I was blown away. The power of social media is crazy but incredible.''
After Laura was diagnosed with cancer, she raised more than £70,000 for CoppaFeel - a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
Coldplay release a beautiful lyric video for their new single 'All I Can Think About Is You', the animated footage was created and directed by...
Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has revealed how seeing a photograph of his younger brother Robin Gibb alerted him to the painful discovery his sibling had...
The singer introduced "the next generation" in Iceland.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
In a new clip from the forthcoming official Kurt Cobain documentary, we discover the birth...
Kurt Cobain was trapped in a troubled homelife as a child with his parents having...
It's amazing in many ways that Nirvana's Paramount show has taken 20 years to receive...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...