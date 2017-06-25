Foo Fighters dedicated a song to a late fan during their Glastonbury performance on Saturday (24.06.17).

The group performed 'Everlong' in tribute to Laura Plane - a teacher from Devon, South West England who lost her eight-year battle with cancer in May - after Laura's husband Jon contacted frontman Dave Grohl on Twitter.

Introducing the song, Dave said: ''I'd like to dedicate this song to someone named Laura, who couldn't be here tonight.

''But we should all dance to this one for her, and that's what I think.''

Jon and Laura chose 'Everlong' as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters this year to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary but had to cancel as she was too ill to attend the gig.

Jon had contacted the band after Laura died asking if they could dedicate 'Everlong' and his request was picked up on social media and retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to Dave penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

Dave, 48, wrote: ''Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate. (sic)''

Speaking to the Plymouth Evening Herald newspaper, Jon - who watched the festival on TV - said: ''I was in Cornwall at a friend's house so I didn't have any reception but I'm glad I didn't. I hadn't seen the Canadian interview where he talked about it so it ended up being a surprise.

''I watched the show and when it got the end I thought 'they're not going to do it on the last song not on such a huge show as this'.

''Then they did. It was amazing.''

Speaking previously about Dave's letter, Jon said: ''I can picture Laura's little face smiling about it. It is incredible. I am over the moon.

''Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral when it hit me like a wave. I was a mess all of Sunday and Monday and then I saw Dave's message on Tuesday. I was blown away. The power of social media is crazy but incredible.''

After Laura was diagnosed with cancer, she raised more than £70,000 for CoppaFeel - a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness.