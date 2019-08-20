Flula Borg has joined the cast of James Gunn's follow-up to the 2016 DC ensemble movie 'Suicide Squad'
Flula Borg has joined the cast of 'The Suicide Squad'.
The 37-year-old actor is set to star in James Gunn's follow-up to the 2016 DC ensemble movie 'Suicide Squad' - which is thought to be a reboot of sorts rather than a direct sequel - in an as-yet undisclosed role.
Although the German star's role is being kept under wraps, Flula will reportedly play a love interest to one of the characters in the Warner Bros. release
The 'Pitch Perfect' star will be joining returning cast members including villains Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jared Leto (The Joker), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and government official Viola Davis (Captain Waller).
Flula also joins Storm Reid who will play the on-screen daughter of Idris Elba's new character.
Elba, 46, will play a new role in the sequel, rather than replacing Will Smith as hitman character Deadshot as was first believed. This is so Smith, 50, can return to the DC Extended Universe in the future.
It is currently not known what DC Comics villain role Idris will take on instead, but reports claim that the decision was made as bosses didn't want to disrespect Will by replacing him, as he'd helped to bring Deadshot to life on screen for the first time.
WWE wrestler John Cena has also joined the cast alongside Daniela Melchior, who will play Ratcatcher while David Dastmalchian has also joined the cast as Polka-Dot man, a villain who is able to use his ability to turn the polka-dots covering his costume into a variety of devices, launches a crime wave based on spots and dots in Gotham City.
The film's release date is currently set for August 2021.
