Tyler Hubbard is set to become a father for a third time.

The Florida Georgia Line singer, 33, and his wife Hayley, 31, only welcomed son Luca Reed into the world in August, and now the couple - who also have two-year-old daughter Olivia - have announced they have a new addition to the family on the way.

Tyler and Hayley - who tied the knot in 2015 - both shared two sweet snaps of their two children on Instagram to announce their baby news and admitted they were ''surprised'' to find out they are set to become parents again.

Alongside the professional pictures, they wrote: ''Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!

''We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under2 (sic)''

Tyler was ''overwhelmed'' with emotion at the birth of his son.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Words can't describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life.

''I couldn't be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She's an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn't think life could get any better but it just did.(sic)''

The 'God, Your Mama and Me' singer went on to praise his wife for the way she coped during her labour with Luca.

He said: ''Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labour. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy.

''I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it's so special to see.''

While Luca - who arrived on his due date - was just a few hours old, the proud parents could already see similarities between him and his older sister.

Hayley said: ''Luca looks a lot like Liv did as a newborn.''