Florence Pugh is ''on cloud nine'' after being nominated for an Oscar.

The 24-year-old actress' performance in 'Little Women' saw her make the shortlist for the Actress in a Supporting Role Academy Award - which she will contest against Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Laura Dern ('Marriage Story'), Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit', and Margot Robbie ('Bombshell') - when the nominations were announced on Monday (13.01.20) and not only was she stunned by her nod, she's still stunned to have even been involved in the film.

She said: ''It's amazing: I'm still kind of in shock about being in this calibre of film anyway. ''It's gone so far and people have loved it so much.

''It's a lovely feeling to know that not only is my work being liked, but that it's being recognised. And 2020 is so far a great year!''

Florence was asleep when the nominations were announced but had left her phone volume turned up ''in case anything were to happen'' and admitted she screamed with excitement when she got the call.

'Little Women' scored five other nominations - including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role for Saoirse Ronan, and Adapted Screenplay - but Greta Gerwig was shunned in the Best Director category and Florence admitted the omission was ''incredibly upsetting''.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''It's incredibly upsetting. It's a shame that it's still a conversation.

''She's literally made a film about this. She made a film about women working and their relationship with money and their relationship with working in a man's world.

''That's literally what 'Little Women' is about, so [this] only underlines how important it is -- because it's happening.''