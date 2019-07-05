Florence Pugh was both ''scared'' and ''eager'' to work with Meryl Streep.

The 23-year-old actress is set to star as Amy March alongside the Hollywood icon - who will play her Aunt March - in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the coming-of-age period drama 'Little Women', and whilst she admitted she gets ''totally terrified'' about working with ''big'' stars, she was also keen to rack her brains on set.

She said: ''Me and my agent always realise that whenever I'm scared of a project, I kind of have to do it.

''Most of the things I've done, I've been totally terrified of doing. Meeting big people is obviously terrifying - they are your idols. So, yeah, I was scared of meeting Meryl Streep, but I wasn't quaking in my boots. I was eager to work with her. I was eager to chat. It's exciting, y'know? It's not fear.''

The 'King Lear' star also revealed that Dame Emma Thompson - who played the Goneril to her Cordelia in the 2018 Amazon Prime adaptation of the Shakespeare classic - has also been a huge support to her.

She told Britain's The I newspaper: ''Emma Thompson educated me a lot.''

The 'Fighting with My Family' actress also admitted it's important to sit back every now and then and take in the experiences she has had in her career.

She said: ''What's so easy is always looking forward and trying to jump on the next thing.

''You can sometimes forget the stuff you've done.

''I know I've had a nice journey so far.''

Meanwhile, it looks like Florence's next big job will be in 'Black Widow'.

The brunette star's name is attached to the Marvel film after Emma Watson was recently rumoured for an unknown part.

According to Variety, the British star impressed Marvel Studios with her performance as Saraya Knight in 'Fighting With My Family'.

While it's not yet known who she will portray, It's reported that Florence will take the second lead.

It's also not clear whether Emma and Florence are in contention for the same character or separate roles.

The blockbuster focuses on Scarlett Johansson as she reprises her role as SHIELD spy Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.