Florence Pugh ''screamed'' for five minutes after seeing her Vogue cover.

The 24-year-old actress - who appears in the magazine's February issue - was overwhelmed when she saw herself on the front of the iconic magazine, while she revealed the photo shoot was much more relaxed than she was expecting.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Well, I was at home and I screamed for a solid five whole minutes - and five whole minutes is a long time to scream.

''I mean, it's bizarre. When does that ever happen? I mean, I thought it was going to be very daunting.

''Actually, I got there and Daniel Jackson, the photographer, was just really happy with letting me have fun and be me and make all the silly faces and that was so cool.''

The 'Little Women' star - who rose to fame last year with roles like 'Midsommar' and 'Fighting With My Family' - has already had an amazing year so far after celebrating her birthday on January 3 and seeing her career go from strength to strength.

She said: ''I'm 24 and it was my birthday and it's 2020 and I'm on the cover of Vogue and so far it's been a great year.''

Although Florence missed out on the best supporting actress prize at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (12.02.20) - with 'Marriage Story' star Laura Dern landing the honour - there is already some buzz that she could be in line for an Oscars nomination when the shortlist is revealed today.

She added: ''Oh, my gosh, this is too silly now. This is too silly. Just to be here, just to be in this film, just to be around all these amazing people is enough, so whatever happens on Monday -- we'll see.''