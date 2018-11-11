Florence Pugh ''can't believe'' she's been cast in 'Little Women'.

The 'Little Drummer Girl' actress admits it will be a ''special treat'' to work with Emma Watson, Saiorse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet on Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.

She told Grazia magazine: ''Those are women I've been looking up to since I was tiny.

''I can't believe that I'm there. I'm so aware that that is a very special treat.

''I'm pretty amazed that Greta knew who I was.''

Though 'Little Drummer Girl' has been tipped to make the 22-year-old actress a household name, she hasn't been ''prepping'' herself for fame.

She said: ''I haven't been prepping myself for fame. I'm just excited for people to watch it.

''I don't know how it'll change me or my life but I'm hoping for the best.''

But after winning critical acclaim and praise from the likes of her 'King Lear' co-star Emma Thompson, Florence admitted it's ''nice'' she no longer feels the need to prove herself wherever se goes.

She said: ''It's nice knowing you don't necessarily have to prove yourself every time you go to work or every time you go for a meeting.

''It's been a couple of hardworking years, which have paid off.''

In 'Little Drummer Girl', Florence plays Charlie, an ator recruited as an agent for the Israeli secret service and she thinks viewers ''need'' to see characters like hers.

She said: ''People are ready for roles like this, they need it.

''When I started, there were lots of conversations about it needing to change.

''What's great now though, is hat before it was a bit of a luxury.

''Now it's like, 'No, these characters need to be written and women need to be playing them and people need to be seeing these stories.'

''I'm incredibly lucky I'm able to enjoy the outcome of what so many people have been talking about and fighting for.''