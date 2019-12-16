Florence Pugh loved working alongside the ''magical'' Scarlett Johnasson in 'Black Widow'.
The actress plays Yelena Belova in the upcoming Marvel film, and described Scarlett, who plays the title role, as ''magical''.
Speaking during a chat with Beanie Feldstein for Variety's Actors on Actors, she said: ''It was the most bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experience.
''I mean, the fact that I got to do a film with Scarlett was really magical. And the most beautiful and warm director, Cate Shortland, made it a unique and special experience.''
Marvel fans saw Black Widow come to an untimely demise in 'Avengers: Endgame', where the character sacrificed herself in an effort to save the world and the 23-year-old is excited to see the reaction to the film, which also stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.
Florence explained: ''I think we've made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful. I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film and it having that much heart.
''It was special learning from Scarlett. And I know lots of people will obviously be emotional about her, because her character has such a horrid ending.''
Florence recently denied that she would be taking over the role of 'Black Widow', even though her character does so in the comics.
During a conversation with UPROXX, Florence said: ''No, I actually will say when we were making it, it wasn't anything like that at all. And I am saying it very honestly, it certainly didn't feel like a passing of the torch kind of film when we were making it.''
