Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden kept a record of their bruises while filming 'Fighting With My Family'.

The 23-year-old actress admitted it was ''unbelievable'' how many injuries she and co-star Jack, 28, sustained while playing wrestling siblings Paige and Zac Zodiac, and said the pair used to text each other pictures of their bruised legs.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the film's premiere on Monday night (25.02.19), she said: ''The funniest thing about it is that everybody is very aware that you can't mention that it's fake or that it's not real or that you don't do the fighting like for example a boxing match.

''I think part of the whole stigma to that is that it's still you going down and even though it's choreographed it's still you overcompensating for the stuff that you can't do so you are landing on your back and you are taking the bumps and you are doing all of the gymnastics of what wrestling is.

''You go home with like so many bruises I remember in the first week of shooting me and Jack would just be taking pictures of all the bruises that were all over our legs it's unbelievable you go home like a dalmatian it's great.''

Although the 'Little Drummer Girl' star wasn't a big wrestling fan before she made the film, she insisted that after her ''wrestling 101'' while training things ''definitely'' changed.

She said: ''I didn't grow up on wrestling so it wasn't part of my world and then obviously when I did this film I had like wrestling 101 within the space of four weeks.

''So it was mental and now my twitter feed is like full on WWE keep up facts or like what I missed last night at 2am so I'm definitely still a fan.''