Florence Pugh admitted it was ''unbelievable'' how many injuries she and co-star Jack Lowden sustained while playing Paige and Zac Zodiac in 'Fighting With My Family'.
Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden kept a record of their bruises while filming 'Fighting With My Family'.
The 23-year-old actress admitted it was ''unbelievable'' how many injuries she and co-star Jack, 28, sustained while playing wrestling siblings Paige and Zac Zodiac, and said the pair used to text each other pictures of their bruised legs.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the film's premiere on Monday night (25.02.19), she said: ''The funniest thing about it is that everybody is very aware that you can't mention that it's fake or that it's not real or that you don't do the fighting like for example a boxing match.
''I think part of the whole stigma to that is that it's still you going down and even though it's choreographed it's still you overcompensating for the stuff that you can't do so you are landing on your back and you are taking the bumps and you are doing all of the gymnastics of what wrestling is.
''You go home with like so many bruises I remember in the first week of shooting me and Jack would just be taking pictures of all the bruises that were all over our legs it's unbelievable you go home like a dalmatian it's great.''
Although the 'Little Drummer Girl' star wasn't a big wrestling fan before she made the film, she insisted that after her ''wrestling 101'' while training things ''definitely'' changed.
She said: ''I didn't grow up on wrestling so it wasn't part of my world and then obviously when I did this film I had like wrestling 101 within the space of four weeks.
''So it was mental and now my twitter feed is like full on WWE keep up facts or like what I missed last night at 2am so I'm definitely still a fan.''
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
It's 1977 and a young Mancunian man named Steven Patrick Morrissey (Jack Lowden) is on...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
Professor Deborah Lipstadt spent her life documenting and writing about the atrocities that happened in...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Gary Hook (Jack O'Connell) is a British soldier, nervous about his placement in Belfast during...
1971 - The height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. When Gary's regiment is sent...