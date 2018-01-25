Florence Pugh said it's ''incredibly easy'' playing violent characters.

The 22-year-old actress came to prominence as Katherine Lester in British drama film 'Lady MacBeth' back in 2016, and throughout the film, audiences see her alter ego murder numerous characters, and Pugh admitted she can understand Katherine's actions because she is so badly abused in the story.

In an interview with ShortList magazine, Pugh said: ''It's incredibly easy, for a start. Katherine is bottled up and effectively imprisoned, and she just gets prodded a few too many times. Put it this way: if two men tell you you're not allowed to go outside, and one of them strips you naked and doesn't do anything but masturbate over you every night, how long, really, before you decide to take matters into your own hands? She's a strong female who wants to have an active role in changing her circumstances, and correctly believes she deserves better.''

Set in 1865, 'Lady Macbeth' follows Katherine who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man who decides to embark on a passionate affair with a man her own age.

The film was helmed by William Oldroyd and Pugh stars alongside Cosmo Jarvis, Christopher Fairbank and Naomi Ackie.

The movie is still be praised and nominated for awards now including Pugh being nominated for BAFTAs EE Rising Star Award.

But despite the film coming out three years ago, Pugh admitted she never imagined 'Lady Macbeth' would be a hit.

She said: ''I knew it would be wonderful, but I never imagined all this acclaim, to be completely honest. If people are noticing the hard work I'm doing, then that's a wonderful thing.''

Pugh is up against American actress Tessa Thompson - who starred as Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok' - and British duo Daniel Kaluuya and Josh O'Connor as well as Timothee Chalamet to be named the EE Rising Star.

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards in London on February 18.