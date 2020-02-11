Florence Pugh is a ''magpie'' who loves jewellery.

The 'Little Women' actress teamed her custom green silk-satin Louis Vuitton gown for the Academy Awards with a pink necklace and rings from the fashion house's 2019 Riders of the Knight collection and was thrilled to get to wear the diamond, topaz and white gold pieces.

Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, said: ''She's a maximalist, no question. She's a magpie and really loves jewellery and accessories, so she was thrilled to wear a few pieces of high jewellery.

''Florence always loves a twist, and it's fun to work with someone who embraces a more non-traditional approach to glamour. These colours together created a moment that was beautiful, but also felt really rich.''

And the stylist loved the ''clashing'' contrast between the colour of Florence's dress and her jewellery because it gave the outfit a ''modern and fresh'' feel.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''When I went in to view all the high jewellery, these pieces really jumped out.

''Knowing the colour of the dress, I thought it would be interesting to do something that was completely opposite and almost clashed a bit.

''That felt more modern than to do something more expected in jewellery, such as green or blue stones. And Florence is a young actress who takes a very forward, directional approach in her fashion, so this felt really modern and fresh.''

Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony was the first time the 24-year-old actress has attended the Academy Awards so it was particularly ''special'' for her to sit down with Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere and give input into her gown for the big night.

Her stylist said: ''It was really a collaboration between Florence and Nicola.

''They had a lovely afternoon together, had tea and went over sketches. He worked with what she envisioned for the red carpet and his own aesthetic.

''This was Florence's first Oscars, so to be able to sit down and discuss a custom opportunity felt really special.''