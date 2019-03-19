Florence Pugh is reportedly in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' standalone movie.
Florence Pugh is reportedly in talks to join the standalone 'Black Widow' movie.
The 'Little Women' actress is the latest name attached to the Marvel film after Emma Watson was recently rumoured for an unknown part.
According to Variety, the 23-year-old British star impressed Marvel Studios with her performance as Saraya Knight in comedy-drama 'Fighting With My Family'.
While it's not yet known who she will portray, It's reported that Florence will take the second lead.
It's also not clear whether Emma and Florence are in contention for the same character or separate roles.
The blockbuster focuses on Scarlett Johansson as she reprises her role as SHIELD spy Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.
Although few details about the movie have been released, 'Harry Potter' actress Emma's potential part was recently described as a ''kick-ass female [James] Bond'', and Marvel is said to be seeking an actress able to cope with a physically demanding role who also ''feels similar'' to 34-year-old Scarlett.
Scarlett - who has starred as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010 when she made her debut in 'Iron Man 2' - is set to earn $15 million for the film and has reportedly been handed the same deal that was previously given to Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth for appearing in 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Thor: Ragnarok', respectively.
Scarlett first appeared as the Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2', which also starred Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow.
The character has since gained significant popularity among fans and rumours about a standalone movie have been swirling for years.
Scarlett previously admitted she hopes the 'Black Widow' film will be a ''groundbreaking'' story in the MCU.
She explained: ''The only way to do it would be if it were something that we've never seen before that was really groundbreaking and incredibly bad ass. I think if anyone could make that happen my boss Kevin Feige could. He's a visionary.''
Scarlett explained that because of her character's traumatic past, there's plenty of scope to develop a compelling storyline.
She said: ''I think it could be something really special.
''There's a lot of room there. The character has a tortured past, she's had to make a lot of difficult decisions. She has a lot of trauma. She's got issues. There's room to work them all out.''
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Slow Club's Rebecca Taylor, under her new moniker Self Esteem, began her latest tour at Ramsgate Music Hall.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Based on a true story, this Chilean drama has a chilling edge to it that's...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...