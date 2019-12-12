Florence Pugh finds social media ''terrifying'', because she has seen the ''negative'' impact it can have on her teenage sister.
The 23-year-old actress has said she is concerned about the ''negative'' impact social media can have on young people, as she says her 16-year-old sister is affected by sites like Twitter and Instagram at ''every stage of the day''.
She said: ''I have a sister who's seven years younger than me and it's made me acutely aware of the negatives of social media. The impact it has on her life at every stage of the day is unbelievable.
''The idea that life doesn't stop when school ends, it continues into the night and your issues continue too, is awful. I'd hate growing up like that. Seeing that has made me more conscious of everyone's constant impulse to have whatever is on their phone so I try not to add to that as much as I can. It's pretty gross at times, right? Everybody has an impact because everyone is adopting a pretend persona on Insta and it's terrifying. The problem is that social media is based around insecurity and it wouldn't work unless everyone is insecure.''
Florence doesn't consider herself to be insecure about her body, and says she managed to ''overcome'' her ''issues with [her] body'' at an early age, after she was told to lose weight for a film role.
The 'Little Women' star added: ''I did a job where it was made very apparent that I needed to lose weight [by the team working on the production] and when it was over, I was very aware I didn't want to do that kind of work. Because I was faced with that, I realised what I wanted to represent, and had that not happened, I may not have overcome my issues with my body at such an early age. I'm happy about that, but a lot of women aren't that lucky.''
And the beauty also spoke about her love life, as she says she was so dedicated to her career as a teenager that she put work before her relationships.
Speaking to GLAMOUR UK's December Digital Issue, she said: ''I was very much on a personal mission and I put my whole life on hold until my career got going. I was like that from the get-go, especially with relationships. I remember when I was 18 years old and I was so cut-throat about how everything had to be second to my career. Boyfriends I had at the time - bless them - were like, 'but why?' I just said, 'This is the way it has to be.' I remember thinking at the time they don't get it, and it was really mean of me, but I had to do that in order to succeed.''
