Florence Pugh feels excited by the boldness of the 'Black Widow' script.

The 23-year-old actress stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in the much-discussed Marvel movie, and she's admitted to being surprised by some aspects of the film's script.

Asked about her initial reaction to the script, Florence told Collider: ''I was excited to see how bold it was - and to see how raw it was ... and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn't expect to see associated with this.

''That was part of the reason I got so excited, and with Cate Shortland attached [to direct] and telling the next part of [the Black Widow's] history], it was only thrilling to be a part of.''

Earlier this month, Scarlett - who plays the titular character in the movie - said she wants the 'Black Widow' movie to ''elevate'' the superhero genre.

Speaking about the eagerly-awaited film, she explained: ''I think even just looking at Cate Shortland's filmography and knowing she's directing this film...

''Like, it all clicks together, you understand, people say, 'What's the movie like? What does it look like? What clues can you give us?'

''The biggest clue I can give you is that Cate Shortland is directing it.

''And her movies are so brutal and breathtaking and raw and truthful and like visually masterful ... that's what I envision for the Black Widow and that's how we can elevate the genre with 'Black Widow'.''