Florence Pugh doesn't think she will win the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The 22-year-old actress - who starred in the highly acclaimed 'Lady Macbeth' - was nominated for the prestigious award at this year's BAFTAs alongside the likes of Josh O'Connor, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and Tessa Thompson, but Pugh already knows who she think will win.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Pugh said: ''It won't be me. My heart goes out to Josh, because I love him and our films got attention at the same time, but I think it's going to be either Daniel or Timothee.''

Pugh's breakout role as Katherine in the drama - which was helmed by William Oldroyd - gained critical acclaim, but she admitted she couldn't believe she got the part because she was a ''no one''.

She said: ''I kept thinking 'what's the catch?' There has to be something wrong.

''It's an incredible character and an incredible script, and they're willing to hand it over to an unknown?

''What's wrong with it? And the magic of it all was, of course, that there was nothing wrong.''

Now, Pugh has landed a number of roles alongside some high-brow actors, including Emma Thompson, Emily Watson and Anthony Hopkins.

But the actress said she was in awe working with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Pugh starred with the former wrestler-turned-actor in the new movie 'Fighting with My Family' and Dwayne mentored her on how to throw a punch on camera.

Pugh said: ''He was showing me how to throw a punch and how to reel back on camera, and I just remember looking at him while all these other wrestlers were looking at him in awe.

''And he suddenly went, 'are you listening to me?' and I went, 'yes, yes, of course'. But inside, I was thinking, 'wow. This is happening!'''

The winner of the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award will be announced this Sunday (18.02.18).