Florence Pugh has been cast as the female lead in an upcoming project by 'Hereditary' director Ari Aster.

The 22-year-old actress - who starred in the 2016 drama 'Lady Macbeth' - is to appear alongside fellow Brits Jack Reynor and Will Poulter in the untitled horror film, which is currently filming.

Florence has discussed her casting on Twitter, saying: ''And what a role this will be... god am I pumped/nervous/can't believe this is happening. #smugpug (sic)''

Details of the plot have remained a closely-guarded secret, but it has been confirmed that Ari has penned the script and Lars Knudsen is producing.

Florence has emerged as one of the UK's most exciting young talents in recent times, earning herself a BAFTA rising star nomination and also landing the lead role in Netflix's 'The Outlaw King'.

The actress previously admitted to becoming more ''picky'' about her roles as her career has progressed.

She explained: ''I now have such high expectations with characters that I'm reading for, because why not? Why shouldn't there be these incredible women ruling the screens? And yes, as a result, me and my team are quite picky now. But good picky.''

Florence revealed she's fearful of accepting a role that isn't suited to her talents.

She said: ''I always hate it when I see the wrong person in massive roles so for me, my biggest fear would be accepting a role I thought I wouldn't find the rhythm of.''