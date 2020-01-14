Florence Pugh asked fellow Oscars nominee Scarlett Johansson to ''hold her hand'' and guide her through the event.

The pair have both have been named on the Academy Awards shortlist for best supporting actress - for their respective roles in 'Little Women' and 'Jojo Rabbit' - and the 24-year-old star admitted she's going to want some help at the ceremony next month.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she laughed: ''This is gonna be nuts.

''I've already sent her a text being like, 'You do realise you're gonna just have to hold my hand and walk me through the whole experience.''

Florence - who will appear with Scarlett in 'Black Widow' this year - admitted the news was ''overwhelming'', and she even decided to sleep instead of getting up early to watch the nominations be revealed on Monday (13.01.20).

She explained: ''I was asleep. I couldn't watch it this morning, because [I'd] just panic for no reason.

''So I was like, 'You know what, I'll sleep.' And my publicist said, 'If you're gonna do that can you just at least put your phone on loud just in case?'

''So, at 5:30 this morning my phone started singing to me, and it was so shocking. I screamed for a solid two minutes.''

'Little Women' scored five other nominations - including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role for Saoirse Ronan, and Adapted Screenplay - but Greta Gerwig was shunned in the Best Director category and Florence admitted the omission was ''incredibly upsetting''.

She recently said: ''It's incredibly upsetting. It's a shame that it's still a conversation. She's literally made a film about this.

''She made a film about women working and their relationship with money and their relationship with working in a man's world.

''That's literally what 'Little Women' is about, so [this] only underlines how important it is -- because it's happening.''

Meanwhile, the young star can't believe how her year has panned out so far, after turning 24 on January 3 and landing a Vogue magazine cover even before the Oscar nominations were announced.

She said: ''I'm 24 and it was my birthday and it's 2020 and I'm on the cover of Vogue and so far it's been a great year.''