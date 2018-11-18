Florence Pugh believes all actresses at one point or another have been asked to lose weight for a movie role.
Florence Pugh thinks it's ''virtually impossible'' to find an actress who hasn't been asked to lose weight for a role.
The 'Little Drummer Girl' star was told to shed the pounds when she first tried to find work in Hollywood and she admitted she finds the movie industry ''scary'' because of the ways ''lines can get crossed''.
She said: ''It would be virtually impossible to find someone who hasn't been asked to [lose weight]. Part of what's so scary is that in this industry you are expected to play dress up and so many lines can get crossed if you're in the wrong hands.''
But despite her demoralising experience, Florence learned a lot from her stint in the US.
She explained: ''I came away knowing exactly what work I did and didn't want to do and that was a big, grown-up realisation.''
The 22-year-old actress has no interest in poorly-written female roles of little substance
She said: ''I can't stand characters who don't know what they're doing or why they're there - if they're just on their husband's arm, it kills me.''
Florence also found working on 'King Lear' alongside Dame Emma Thompson and Emily Watson ''empowering''.
She recalled: ''During the Me Too breakthrough, I was hanging out with Emma Thompson and Emily Watson - two people I've looked up to my entire life. Talking to those women was so empowering.''
When it comes to her work, Florence looks for something familiar in the characters she plays.
She explained: ''I always try to find something of my family or friends in a character because that's how I get to know her.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Although it takes a breezy, sometimes silly approach to a fragment of a true story,...
Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth are distinctly unworldly despite their prestigious education as young women,...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
An unusual point of view prevents this from ever turning into the standard biopic, but...
Pepper Flynt Busbee (Jakob Salvati) is a 7-year-old boy who stands much shorter than any...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Coming from a privileged upbringing, cosmologist and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking naturally had a first-rate...
The plot feels like a Jane Austen novel infused with a hot-potato political issue, but...
While there's a strong story in here about the power of literature and the fragility...
Dido Elizabeth Belle is the mixed race daughter of Royal Navy officer Captain John Lindsay...
Liesel Meminger is a 9-year-old girl who is forced to be separated from her family...