Fleur East suffered self doubt after leaving Simon Cowell's record label.

The 32-year-old singer has just released her new album 'Fearless', her first since her 2015 debut 'Love, Sax and Flashbacks' and admitted the process has not been easy.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It was hard getting back on the horse and riding again after the last album and everything that happened there.

''It's been a long journey, so that's why I called it 'Fearless' because I've had to become very brave and dig deep and be courageous to get this out.

''I've released this independently and had to go through a completely different route to get this out.

''It's a hard industry. It's tough, it's very fickle.

''And a lot of the time, if you get a knock, you start to question your own ability, and you can deal with a lot of self-doubt as well, so it's quite difficult to find the confidence to get back out and do it again.''

Fleur previously claimed she forced Cowell's Syco to drop her as she felt left on the shelf by the label, who weren't happy with her follow up efforts after her first album.

She explained: ''There was some great stuff. Maybe not the same style as 'Sax', but it was such a unique song that you couldn't replicate it. It's frustrating, definitely. You just want to be out there, but if they don't agree... Eventually, I had to steel myself to call them and ask for a meeting.

''It was a huge deal. I mean, who does that, but I couldn't see any other option. It was all amicable. No one fell out. It happens in this business. You just never can tell.''