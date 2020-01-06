'Fleabag' was named Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20).

The second and final season of the show beat off competition from 'Barry', 'The Kominsky Method', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and 'The Politician', and writer and star of the programme, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was delighted to take the honour.

Joined by her co-star Andrew Scott and others who had worked on the show, she said on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: ''Oh man, thank you, thank you so much, HFPA again. This is literally the gang that made it. A huge, huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much.

''We had an incredible cast and everyone poured so much into this show, so much heart and love. We all had a spit roast and became best friends - which is ironic because the show is about a lonely lady.

Thank you to Amazon and the BBC for bringing us so far and giving us so much space to create and say all the things no one has ever said.''

Phoebe ended her speech with a thank you to former President Barack Obama, who recently highlighted the show as one of his must-sees of 2019, and referenced the notorious masturbation scene in the first season of the show.

The 34-year-old star - who won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series earlier in the evening - said: ''I'd also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list, and as some of you may know, e' always been on mine, If you don't get that joke, watch season one of 'Fleabag' really, really quickly.''