'Fleabag' was the big winner at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19), taking home four prizes.
The series was honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Comedy Series accolade, as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Writing in a Comedy Series for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Best Directing in a Comedy Series for Harry Bradbeer.
When she accepted her first award of the evening, for writing, Phoebe quipped to the audience at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater: ''It's just really wonderful to know, and reassuring, that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.''
Meanwhile, Outstanding Drama Series went to the final season of 'Game of Thrones', while Peter Dinklage triumphed over a shortlist including his co-stars Alfie Allen and Nikolai Coster-Waldau to take home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
The HBO series' two wins took its total to 12 thanks to the technical honours at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, making it only the second time a show has won that number of Emmys in one year - having set the record itself in 2012.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series went to 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer, who was visibly shocked, while the Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour was given to Billy Porter for his performance in 'Pose' and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series was awarded to 'Ozark's Julia Garner.
In the comedy category, Lead Actor went to 'Barry' star Bill Hader, while 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub took the supporting honours.
Michelle Williams gave a passionate speech as she picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in 'Fosse/Verdon'.
She said: ''I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them and respected enough that they'll be heard...
''My bosses never presumed to know better than I did on how to do my job so I want to say thank you for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood that when you put value into a person it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and put it into their work...
''And so the next time someone -- especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar to her white male counterpart -- tells you what she needs to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day, she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment, and not in spite of it.''
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie winner Jharrel Jerome dedicated his win to ''the Exonerated Five'' who were depicted in 'When They See Us', while Patricia Arquette called for the end of persecution towards the trans community as she picked up Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie honour for 'The Act'.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie went to Ben Whishaw for 'A Very English Scandal', while Chernobyl took Outstanding Limited Series and 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' won the Outstanding Television Movie prize.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' triumphed in the Competition Program category, while 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' each took two honours.
71st Primetime Emmy Awards selected list of winners:
Outstanding Drama Series:
'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Comedy Series:
'Fleabag'
Outstanding Limited Series:
'Chernobyl'
Outstanding Television Movie:
'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Billy Porter, 'Pose'
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve'
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Bill Hader, 'Barry'
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Jharrel Jerome, 'When They See Us'
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Michelle Williams, 'Fosse/Verdon'
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, 'Ozark'
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Tony Shalhoub, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Ben Whishaw, 'A Very English Scandal'
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Patricia Arquette, 'The Act'
Variety Talk Series:
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
Variety Sketch Series:
'Saturday Night Live'
Competition Program:
'RuPaul's Drag Race'
