Fizzy Blood are among the artists announced for the BBC Music Introducing line-up at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The alternative rock band - who are made up of members Benji Inkley, Paul Howells, Jake Greenway, Ciaran Scanlon and Tim Malkin - will play at the two sister festivals on August 24 (Reading) and August 26 (Leeds).

Following the official announcement last night (02.08.18) by BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens, the 'Pink Magic' hitmakers said on Twitter: ''Thanks for the announce and play @huwstephens on @BBCR1. We'll be playing @OfficialRandL again festival this year for @bbcintroducing Last time you guys blew us away and they were some of our favourite shows to date, let's have some more of that (sic).''

Headlining the Introducing Stage on both days are the four-piece indie band The Baskervilles, who have been tipped to be the next Arctic Monkeys.

The bill also includes R&B newbie, Malika, musical duo Litany, the Kanye West-inspired band The Blinders and Beach Riot, who describe their sound as ''hooky, catchy, fuzzy noise'', along with a host of other newcomers.

Speaking on the importance of having the creme de la crème of new artists being recognised at the festival, Huw said: ''Playing at Reading and Leeds is a huge deal for everyone.

''The BBC Music Introducing stage is a platform for new artists, so to play it during the weekend stays with the bands for ever. This year is promising to be another great one!''

