The event was due to come to a close in the early hours of Monday morning (16Jan17), with a huge party hosted by Elrow at the Blue Parrot club in the resort town of Playa del Carmen.

However the party descended into tragedy after shots were fired, with early reports posted on Twitter by those at the scene suggesting at least five people have died.

As news of the shooting broke Scottish DJ Jackmaster, real name Jack Revill, issued a warning to revellers to stay safely in their hotels.

"Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire," he wrote. "4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur f**kin hotel if you're here at BPM (sic)."

In a later tweet he added, "This is a very very sad situation. Tryna (sic) get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected."

Mixmag journalist Valerie Lee reported that a second shooting had allegedly taken place at The Jungle, another club which hosted a BPM closing party.

"Hearing word that there was a separate shooting at The Jungle for the only other BPM closing party as well," she wrote.

Recalling the frightening events in detail to Mixmag she said, "We were in the backstage area, which is super close to the main entrance. At least four to five shots were fired.

"People started running because there's an exit in the back. We stopped and hid behind a cement wall, then crawled under a metal table.

"Security guards at first didn't think it was shots and kept claiming it was fireworks, saying everything was OK. Then people kept running and said they saw a gun. We kept hiding until they opened the back gate and we ran outside."

After the shootings BPM organisers shut down any parties which were still taking place in the city.

Mexican TV station EMAC TV reports the mass shooting is drug gang related, but local police officers are yet to confirm this.

The event began on 6 January (17) and saw many of the world's leading electronic dance music (EDM) record labels host parties featuring acts from across the globe.