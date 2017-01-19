The 30-year-old, who produced films such as London Town and I'll See You in My Dreams, was discovered by the superintendent of his SoHo apartment building, who found him unresponsive sat upright on his couch on Monday morning. His sink had been overflowing.

Lamothe was declared dead at the scene and attending police officers reportedly found cocaine and heroin on the kitchen counter and an empty bottle of red wine on a table near his body, according to the New York Daily News.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play in his death and an autopsy will be carried out on his body to determine the cause.