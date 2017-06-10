Fifth Harmony are intent on ''showing their flaws'' to their fans.

The 'Work From Home' himakers - comprised of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei - have come under fire for wearing raunchy outfits on stage, but insist the criticism ''doesn't matter'' to them because they're ''comfortable'' with their image.

Dinah told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We used to take it really hard when people criticised us about what we were wearing, but not any more. It's not for them to worry about our outfits - we are wearing it for ourselves. You have to stay true to yourself and as long as you are comfortable then no-one else's opinion matters. You are the one rocking it.

''We think you should show your flaws to your fans because that's what makes them love you more. When women show skin, it doesn't matter to us. Sorry, you have to accept it.''

And the 'That's My Girl' singers - who recently lost fifth member Camila Cabello when she quit the group in December - aren't the only girl group to come under fire recently either, as fellow pop superstars Little Mix have also received similar criticism.

The 'Power' singers - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - were slammed for wearing skimpy outfits during a performance on UK talent show 'The X Factor' last year, but the beauties still think it's ''weird'' that people think they're sexy.

Perrie said previously: ''I find it weird when boys fancy us now. My brother works in an office and all the men there have desktop backgrounds of us wearing whatever. One time he went to the toilet and came back to find all of us in bikinis on his desktop.

''The lads take the p**s out of him but they are like, 'Sorry but your sister's fit and you need to get over it because we love them.'''