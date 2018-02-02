Dinah Jane is already considering her future as a solo artist.

The 20-year-old singer is part of chart-topping girl group Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui, but Dinah has revealed she is already thinking about the music she'll eventually record as a solo act.

Asked how her own sound might differ from that of the band, Dinah - who recently collaborated with Leona Lewis on 'Christmas Medley' - shared: ''To be honest, that's something I don't even know yet. I have not stood on my own in a while.

''Singing with Leona was such an experience because I grew up listening to her music. When I was eleven I posted my first YouTube cover to one of her songs. Performing with her just makes me so excited for what's to come.

''I never thought in a million years I would be in a girl group, so I can't look too deep into the future. But I am revisiting childhood favourites from genre, like reggae. I'm excited to see if I'll use these sounds in my own music.''

Dinah added that her duet with Leona gave her the spark to think about a future as a solo artist.

She said: ''My collaboration with Leona sparked something in me that I haven't felt in a while.

''It sparked more creativity and passion in me. I feel like there's something in me that desires to express myself even more and not be so afraid of a solo endeavour.''

Fifth Harmony's future was first thrown into serious doubt in December 2016, when Camila Cabello left the group in abrupt fashion.

Camila, 20, has subsequently established herself as a successful solo artist, and Dinah admits that all of the band - which was formed on the US version of 'The X Factor' in 2012 - have ambitions to form their own identities as artists.

Speaking to Flaunt magazine, Dinah explained: ''I think we were all songwriters before Fifth Harmony started.

''We were all our own individual artist at the time, so we still kind of carry that individuality within this journey that all four of us are taking right now, collectively and independently.''