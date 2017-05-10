Ally Brooke wants to ''dive into the acting world'' this year.

The Fifth Harmony singer has admitted that whilst the girl group - which is completed by Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane, and previously included Camila Cabello until her departure in December last year - are hard at work on their third studio album, the beauty would like to start a career as an actress at some point in 2017.

Asked what's on the cards for Ally this year, the 23-year-old singer said: ''I'm excited to express myself through some music this year. This year, I'm really diving into the acting world as well.''

Ally - who was put into the girl group after she failed to impress during her solo audition on the US version of 'The X Factor' in 2010 - says the 'That's My Girl' hitmakers won't be adding another fifth member to replace Camila, and the remaining members are ''incredibly excited'' to show their fans the music they've been working on.

When asked about the future of Fifth Harmony, the 'Work From Home' singer told People magazine: ''It's incredibly exciting. We are working on our third album, and it is the best experience we've ever had creating a record. So much of our heart and soul is being poured into it. We are being given the opportunity to write and be part of the process more than ever. I smile just thinking about it. There is lots in store and we are all patiently waiting for our music to finally be out!

''Our music is coming together magically. It's a blend of these delicate and honest pop melodies mixed with fun, rhythmic, sexy, urban sounds, as well soulful, raw emotion. There's so much to look forward to in our music.''