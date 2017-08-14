Dinah Jane Hansen has advised teenagers to ''live their youth'' and try not to focus on appearance so much.

The 20-year-old Fifth Harmony singer says it breaks her heart that her teenage sister Regina worries about her figure constantly because of the pressure put on her by society and Dinah just wants her to enjoy her life.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I have like a teenage sister right now, and she's going through a rough time of like, she's all about [her] figure right now, because that's what you see.

''I'm like trying to calm her down like, 'Regina, just live in your teenage years. Like, live in the moment. That's the last thing you should be worried about right now. You should be living your youth.''

Ally Brooke Hernandez agreed that if she could give her younger self advice, it would be to ''love yourself''.

She said: ''Definitely love yourself. Take in every moment, don't try to grow up too quickly.''

And Normani Kordei added: ''I would definitely say to be present. Because I look back now, and I'm like, 'Man, I just wanted to be 21 so bad, or 18.' And now that I'm actually 21, I'm like, 'Man, I feel old.' I feel like time is not being kind to me, so I would definitely say be present.''