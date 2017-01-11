The Trap Queen hitmaker's legal team sent out cease and desist letters to website bosses considering airing the footage, which was leaked on Monday (09Jan17), and reports suggested the rap star thought his former girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, may have been involved.

She has shot back with her own cease and desist missive fired at Fetty, accusing him or someone close to him of leaking the video.

In the document, obtained by TMZ, Skyy insists the sex tape was "released by someone gaining access to the materials through him, with or without his knowledge".