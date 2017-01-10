Lawyers representing Fetty Wap have sent off a stream of urgent cease and desist warnings to website bosses considering leaking footage from a sex tape allegedly featuring the rapper.
Video clips reportedly showing Fetty and his ex Alexis Skyy started appearing online on Tuesday morning (10Jan17), and the rap star is wasting no time shutting down the leak.
Skyy has also received a copy of the cease and desist letter, according to TMZ, although the warning doesn't accuse her of leaking the video.
Her attorney, Eric Croone, insists the video was leaked without her permission, and she is also considering legal action.
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.