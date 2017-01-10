Video clips reportedly showing Fetty and his ex Alexis Skyy started appearing online on Tuesday morning (10Jan17), and the rap star is wasting no time shutting down the leak.

Skyy has also received a copy of the cease and desist letter, according to TMZ, although the warning doesn't accuse her of leaking the video.

Her attorney, Eric Croone, insists the video was leaked without her permission, and she is also considering legal action.