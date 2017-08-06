Fetty Wap has fired an assistant for allegedly stealing $250,000.

The 'Trap Queen' rapper's company RGF Productions let Shawna Morgan go last week for reportedly falsely representing herself as the 26-year-old star's booking agent and manager, charging additional fees to venues that booked Fetty.

Sources close to the company told TMZ they believe Morgan collected real fees on behalf of them, but then sent separate emails pretending to be his manager to request additional costs.

They also believe she took further cash by lying about the fees and pocketing the extra money.

However, the former employee insisted that isn't the case and she is actually owed $250,000 in unpaid expenses from the company.

She claims to have repeatedly used her own credit card to cover tour expenses, such as hotels, but was never reimbursed, and insisted she only took the standard 10% fee on bookings.

She insisted to the website she has receipts to back up her claims and denied being fired.

The source claims RGF are not planning to report the matter to police, but will be taking legal advice, while Morgan is also consulting an attorney.

Earlier this year, Fetty was robbed in New Jersey, having a chain and an unspecified amount of cash taken.

Police were dispatched to the scene in Patterson in the early hours of the morning amid reports shots had been fired during a fight, but the singer was said to have later refused to file an official complaint.

Instead, sources close to the 'My Way' hitmaker said he doesn't want to get caught up in the incident, which saw three people injured, and thought it was better to let the ''streets handle his feud'' with Raheem Thomas,who was arrested on gun charges after he flashed Fetty's stolen 1738 chain on his Instagram.