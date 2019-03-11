Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates were inspired by 'Friends' for their wedding plans.

The 'Coronation Street' star and the 'Spirit in the Sky' singer are planning to tie the knot ''some time next year'' with Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly - who managed Gareth for years - getting ordained so she can conduct the ceremony.

Faye told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Fabulous magazine: ''Kelly is our best friend and Gareth's godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I - we'd had a glass of champagne - said, 'Let's ask her.' And we did, and she was thrilled! So she's getting ordained - you do it online I think. We took the inspiration from Joey in 'Friends', if I'm honest [when Joey married Chandler and Monica].

''I was saying how I'd love it if one of our best friends married us, and Kelly's like our ringleader. She's our queen! She'll make it funny because she's hilarious, and so warm.''

Faye says she and Gareth - who overcame a brief split in September last year - are planning a day that is ''unique'' to them and she has lots of ideas for her nuptials because she has ''dreaming'' of tying the knot for such a long time.

She said: ''Yes, it'll be personal. Unique. I'm old school, though, so it will be traditional, too. Gareth asked my mum and dad for my hand in marriage before he asked me, and I love that he did that.

''That melted me. It made me feel very safe and secure and that he was trying to do right by me. I want to keep those traditions as we go into marriage together and I become Mrs Gates, which is so crazy, I can't tell you!''