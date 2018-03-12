French fashion legend Hubert de Givenchy has died.

The designer, who was responsible for creating iconic looks for stars such Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy, passed away at the age of 91 in his sleep at the Renaissance chateau near Paris.

The news of his death was confirmed in a statement released by The House of Givenchy - the fashion label he founded in 1952.

It read: ''The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolised Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed.''

Givenchy's partner Philippe Venet also released a statement which said: ''It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died.''

Although he spent six decades at the top of the fashion world, Givenchy was always best known for creating the iconic ''little black dress'' worn by Hepburn in the opening scene of 1961 romantic comedy 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.

Givenchy and Hepburn's enjoyed a friendship that endured for 40 years and she became his muse and he also created the clothes she wore in 1966's 'How to Steal a Million'.

Previously paying tribute to his sartorial talents, the late Hepburn said: ''It was ... an enormous help to know that I looked the part ... Then the rest wasn't so tough anymore. Givenchy's lovely simple clothes [gave me] the feeling of being whoever I played.''

After diversifying his business in the 1970s with The House of Givenchy branching out into furnishing fabrics, hotel interiors and cars, Givenchy eventually retired in 1995 handing over the reins of the label to John Galliano. Clare Waight Keller is currently the creative director of the fashion house.

The influence and enduring popularity of the brand was on display at this year's Academy Awards with 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman opting for Givenchy garments.